Chiefs LB Nick Bolton sidelined for 3rd straight game with sprained ankle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Nick Bolton will miss his third straight game with a sprained ankle Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings.

Bolton suffered a sprained ankle during a Week 2 win at Jacksonville. He returned after the injury but missed the next two games — wins against Chicago and at the New York Jets.

Bolton returned to practice this week in a limited capacity and was questionable on Kansas City’s final official injury report.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Nick Bolton (ankle) back at practice after missing the last two games @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/kKEzDUL9nO — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) October 4, 2023

Drue Tranquill, a veteran free-agent addition from the Los Angeles Chargers, has played well in Bolton's absence and will need to again against a weapon-filled Vikings offense.

Tranquill is tied for the team lead with 22 tackles, including a team-best eight in each of the last two games.

Bolton is among five inactive players for the Chiefs along with Matt Dickerson, a rotational defensive tackle who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a swollen knee, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Dickerson, who has four tackles in three games, practiced in a limited fashion Friday, but won’t suit up.

Guard Mike Caliendo and two rookie defensive linemen, end BJ Thompson and tackle Keondre Coburn, also are inactive.

Rookie Wanya Morris, a backup tackle who the Chiefs picked in the third round of last spring’s draft, also was questionable with a hip injury. He was a full participant Friday.

Morris was inactive for the first three weeks but made his NFL debut with five special-teams snaps at the Jets and will be available against the Vikings.

Minnesota had four players — linebacker Brian Asamoah (toe), safety Lewis Cine (hamstring), linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) and backup quarterback Nick Mullens (back) — listed as questionable.

Cine and Mullens won’t suit up, but Asmoah and Davenport will play.

The Vikings’ other inactives are tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Andre Carter II, offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji and defensive lineman Khyris Tonga.

—