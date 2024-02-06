Chiefs LG Joe Thuney 'day-by-day,' LB Willie Gay Jr. 'ready to roll' for Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two key Kansas City Chiefs players who were sidelined for the AFC Championship offered updates on their status for Super Bowl LVIII.

Left guard Joe Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury during the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, said he's taking things "day-by-day."

"It's kind of just a day-by-day, kind of do what I can each day, the most I can, and kind of see what happens toward the end of the week and go from there," Thuney said. "Try not to think too much on the future and do what I can each day."

In Thuney's absence, Nick Allegretti filled in at left guard against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gay, who also injured his neck against the Bills, was enthusiastic when he told KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd he's "ready to roll" for Super Bowl LVIII.

"I'm amazing, baby. I'm good. I'm ready to roll," Gay said.

The Chiefs learned last week that defensive end Charles Omenihu would miss the big game after suffering a torn ACL against Baltimore.

Amid his absence, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he expected rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah to get more reps during the Super Bowl.

Anudike-Uzomah said he's up for the task when asked if he's prepared to take a bigger role.

"I am indeed. Just treat it like a regular week, next man up mentality, so that's what I'm doing," he said.

