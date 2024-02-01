Chiefs officially rule out DE Charles Omenihu with torn ACL; LG Joe Thuney remains sidelined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Thursday that defensive end Charles Omenihu would miss Super Bowl LVIII after suffering a torn ACL.

Omenihu, who was suspended the first six games of the season but still set a career-high with seven sacks in his first season with Kansas City, had a sack and forced fumble during the first half of the AFC Championship Game.

He suffered a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Omenihu had suffered a season-ending torn ACL, but the team had yet to confirm it until Reid’s statement Thursday.

Reid also said left guard Joe Thuney, who suffered a strained chest muscle in the AFC Divisional Round win at Buffalo and missed the conference title game at Baltimore, would not practice Thursday, the team’s first on-field work ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Reid said everyone else would work in some capacity. That includes defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), who the Chiefs estimated would not have practiced Wednesday.

