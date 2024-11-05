Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. returns dispute 1st-quarter shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another game, another wide-receiver injury.

That’s how it's felt in 2024 for the Kansas City Chiefs and how it was again on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fortunately, this one wasn't a long-term issue.

Mecole Hardman Jr. broke free for a 30-yard punt return midway through the first quarter, but he was slow to get up after being tackled along the visitor sideline.

Hardman appeared to injure his right shoulder while being tackled by linebacker J.J. Russell.

He returned in the second quarter, but for a Kansas City team that was already without four key receivers — including JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Hollywood Brown, the franchise’s big offseason acquisition for the offense, suffered a sternoclavicular dislocation on the first play of the preseason. He may miss the entire regular season.

Rashee Rice, who was leading the Chiefs in receiving, suffered a knee injury in a Week 4 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent season-ending surgery.

Skyy Moore also recently went on injured reserve.

Hardman’s injury leaves the Chiefs with recently acquired DeAndre Hopkins, who had four catches for 30 yards in the first quarter Monday, along with first-round pick Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson as the primary options at wide receiver.

Justyn Ross, who was elevated from the practice squad along with cornerback Nic Jones, is also active for the game.

—

