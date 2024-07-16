LIVE | Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes speak on 1st day of training camp

WATCH | Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are speaking with reporters. Watch below:

ORIGNAL STORY | The Kansas City Chiefs’ path to a third-straight Super Bowl championship is underway after quarterbacks and rookies reported to training camp Tuesday at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph.

Additional player groups are set to report to camp over the coming days, with the first full public practice set for 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.

Last week, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness caught up with Chiefs equipment manager Allen Wright to learn how the team gets all the equipment needed at training camp up to St. Joseph.

LINK | Chiefs training camp schedule

Later Tuesday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are set to speak to reporters in St. Joe.

Nick Jacobs, of KSHB 41 Sports, and Matt Derrick, of Chiefs Diges,t used the latest edition of "41 is the Mic" podcast to review key storylines at the start of training camp.

