Chiefs, NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame to honor Derrick Thomas in pregame ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame are set to honor late Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas during a pregame ceremony Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Relationship Officer Adrian Allison will present a Ring of Excellence during the ceremony. Neil Smith, a former defensive teammate of Thomas, and Betty Brown, president of Thomas’ Third and Long Foundation, will be on the field to accept the ring.

The Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold and has a total diamond weight of 1 3/4 carats.

Tune in to KSHB 41 at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show. Chiefs Kingdom in the Kansas City area will be able to catch the game on KSHB 41, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

RELATED | KC Current’s Cece Kizer named drum honoree

During his 10+ year career in the NFL, all with the Chiefs, Thomas collected 126.5 sacks, a figure which remains the club’s record.

The Chiefs plan to display the ring in the Chiefs Hall of Honor later this season.

—