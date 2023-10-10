KC Current’s Cece Kizer earns Chiefs drum honoree duties for Thursday’s game vs Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current forward and Overland Park-native Cece Kizer will serve as the drum honoree at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kizer joins retired Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and Kansas State University men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang as those who have been named drum honoree so far this season.

Tune in to KSHB 41 at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show. Chiefs Kingdom in the Kansas City area will be able to catch the game on KSHB 41, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m.

Singer/songwriter Jordan Smith will sing the national anthem, with colors presented by the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Police Law Enforcement.

Kizer has played 20 KC Current matches this year, earning a start in 18 of them. Her six goals rank her second on the team. She’s third on the team in assists, and shots on goal and fourth on the team in minutes played.

The Current wrap up their 2023 regular season on the road Saturday against Gotham FC.

Here’s a look a key times for Thursday’s game:



2:30 p.m. - Parking gates open

3 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. - Team warm-ups

7:04 p.m. - Broncos team introduction

7:06 p.m. - Chiefs team introductions

7:10 p.m. - National Anthem

7:13 p.m. - Coin toss

7:15 p.m. - Kickoff

