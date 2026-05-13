Chiefs not included in NFL international schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will spend the 2026 season stateside.
The NFL international schedule released Wednesday did not include the Chiefs.
Most recently, the team has played abroad in Europe and South America.
- Sept. 5, 2025: Week 1 in São Paulo, Brazil
- The Chiefs lost 27-21 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Nov. 5, 2023: Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany
- The Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs teased their 2026 opponents in a nod to No. 87's fiancée.
Presenting our 2026 opponents as sourdough... a bread thread if you will 🥖— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2026
Starting saucy with KC BBQ 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2WMHqDcNKo
On Tuesday, the NFL confirmed the Chiefs will open the season hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Sept. 14 showdown will kick off at 7:15 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tickets to home games go on sale starting Friday.
The NFL’s full 2026 international schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Matchup
|Location
|Kickoff
|Sept. 10 (Week 1)
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne, Australia
8:35 p.m. ET
(+1 day 10:35 a.m. Melbourne time)
|Sept. 27 (Week 3)
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
Maracanã Stadium
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
4:25 p.m. ET
(5:25 p.m. Rio time)
|Oct. 4 (Week 4)
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET
(2:30 p.m. London time)
|Oct. 11 (Week 5)
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET
(2:30 p.m. London time)
|Oct. 18 (Week 6)
|Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Wembley Stadium
London, U.K.
9:30 a.m. ET
(2:30 p.m. London time)
|Oct. 25 (Week 7)
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints
Stade de France
Paris, France
9:30 a.m. ET
(2:30 p.m. Paris time)
|Nov. 8 (Week 9)
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons
Bernabéu Stadium
Madrid, Spain
9:30 a.m. ET
(3:30 p.m. Madrid time)
|Nov. 15 (Week 10)
|New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
FC Bayern Munich Arena
Munich, Germany
9:30 a.m. ET
(3:30 p.m. Munich time)
|Nov. 22 (Week 11)
|Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
Estadio Banorte,
Mexico City, Mexico
8:20 p.m. ET
(7:20 p.m. Mexico time)
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