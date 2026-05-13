Chiefs not included in NFL international schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will spend the 2026 season stateside.

The NFL international schedule released Wednesday did not include the Chiefs.

Most recently, the team has played abroad in Europe and South America.



Earlier this week, the Chiefs teased their 2026 opponents in a nod to No. 87's fiancée.

Presenting our 2026 opponents as sourdough... a bread thread if you will 🥖



Starting saucy with KC BBQ 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2WMHqDcNKo — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 11, 2026

On Tuesday, the NFL confirmed the Chiefs will open the season hosting the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Sept. 14 showdown will kick off at 7:15 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tickets to home games go on sale starting Friday.

The NFL’s full 2026 international schedule is as follows:

Date

Matchup

Location

Kickoff

Sept. 10 (Week 1)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Melbourne Cricket Ground Melbourne, Australia

8:35 p.m. ET (+1 day 10:35 a.m. Melbourne time)

Sept. 27 (Week 3)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Maracanã Stadium Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

4:25 p.m. ET (5:25 p.m. Rio time)

Oct. 4 (Week 4)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K.

9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 11 (Week 5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K.

9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 18 (Week 6)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium London, U.K.

9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. London time)

Oct. 25 (Week 7)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Stade de France Paris, France

9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. Paris time)

Nov. 8 (Week 9)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain

9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Madrid time)

Nov. 15 (Week 10)

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

FC Bayern Munich Arena Munich, Germany

9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Munich time)

Nov. 22 (Week 11)

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

Estadio Banorte, Mexico City, Mexico

8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. Mexico time)



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