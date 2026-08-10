Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy spotted back at training camp Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned Monday to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

KSHB 41 Sports’ Matt Foster captured a video of Bieniemy walking down the hill to the field.

He was soon greeted with handshakes and hugs.

A lot of hugs and handshakes from #Chiefs players and staff as they welcome Eric Bieniemy back to training camp #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ONE3i4aoYj — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 10, 2026

After practice, head coach Andy Reid said it was "good to have EB back."

"He's back in the fold. I don't think he missed a step," Reid said during a news conference. "... That's a positive for the offensive side."

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on OC Eric Bieniemy's return: 'Don't think he missed a step'

Reid was asked if he was surprised Bieniemy was back so soon, but he said he spoke with Bieniemy several times a day and knew he was coming back.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Jake Briningstool and guard Kingsley Suamataia also shared kind words about Bieniemy's return.

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Bieniemy spent some time away from the team after his wife Mia was shot at the end of July outside the Washington, D.C., area.

Authorities arrested and charged their son Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling in the incident.

Reid said Monday that Mia Bieniemy is "stable and in good hands."

Last week, Reid provided updates as Mia’s condition improved. Other coaches and players noted Eric Bieniemy remained connected to camp and continued to check in during his absence.

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