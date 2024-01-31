Chiefs offensive linemen catch KU-OSU basketball game in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handful of Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen took a quick trip to Lawrence Tuesday night to catch the Kansas Jayhawks obliterate the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Among the crew were guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey, lineman Wayne Morris, tackle Donovan Smith and tackle Japan Taylor.

The players hyped up the crowd as chants ensued with the announcer making their presence known.

Humphrey, who attended the University of Oklahoma, later posted on social media it was a “great night in Allen Fieldhouse.”

Got to see an OSU loss and throw the horns down, great night in Allen Fieldhouse. @wanyamorris64 https://t.co/mcjkDJTyug — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) January 31, 2024

Coincidentally, KU released the Jayhawks’ football schedule earlier Tuesday. All six of the team’s “home games” will be played in the Kansas City area — two at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK and four at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in KCMO.

Reconstruction of KU’s David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as well as development of the surrounding Gateway District are underway, keeping the team from playing in Lawrence.

KU quarterback Jason Daniels gave a shoutout to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes since he’ll be playing in 15’s territory.

Mahomes recently visited Lawrence during the bye week in November to catch the KU-Texas Tech football game.

The Chiefs report to Las Vegas on Sunday to begin preparation for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

