Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs offensive linemen catch KU-OSU basketball game in Lawrence

Creed Humphrey
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Creed Humphrey
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 09:07:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handful of Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen took a quick trip to Lawrence Tuesday night to catch the Kansas Jayhawks obliterate the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Among the crew were guard Trey Smith, center Creed Humphrey, lineman Wayne Morris, tackle Donovan Smith and tackle Japan Taylor.

The players hyped up the crowd as chants ensued with the announcer making their presence known.

Humphrey, who attended the University of Oklahoma, later posted on social media it was a “great night in Allen Fieldhouse.”

Coincidentally, KU released the Jayhawks’ football schedule earlier Tuesday. All six of the team’s “home games” will be played in the Kansas City area — two at Children’s Mercy Park in KCK and four at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in KCMO.

Reconstruction of KU’s David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as well as development of the surrounding Gateway District are underway, keeping the team from playing in Lawrence.

KU quarterback Jason Daniels gave a shoutout to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes since he’ll be playing in 15’s territory.

Mahomes recently visited Lawrence during the bye week in November to catch the KU-Texas Tech football game.

The Chiefs report to Las Vegas on Sunday to begin preparation for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone