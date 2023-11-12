Kansas City fans spend Chiefs bye week away from the television

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The focus on the Chiefs — specifically its star players — this weekend has been far from the field during the bye week.

For instance, Patrick Mahomes enjoyed the Texas Tech v. KU game in Lawrence while Travis Kelce visited his girlfriend Taylor Swift in South America, creating Swiftie pandemonium.

Back in the City of Fountains, Kansas Citians are spending their hometown team’s bye week out buying gifts and saying goodbye to loved ones during a slower week ahead of the holidays.

“We just love Chiefs football,” said shopper Gabe Walker. “We had to stop and get a pair of socks.”

Other shoppers drove into town to spend their Sunday far from the roller coaster of emotions a Chiefs football game induces.

“We are huge Chiefs fans, obviously,” said Jacqueline Rathbun. “Since we are not watching the game today, we decided to come shopping.”

Other fans had a harder time saying goodbye to friends and family than to their money for merchandise.

“It’s very bittersweet,” said Leslie Price.

Price and her husband were saying goodbye to Price’s brother, Tom Gilbert, after a long weekend together before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Nowadays we can still FaceTime and so forth,” Gilbert said. “But being in person is always great.”

Price was nearly moved to tears explaining what it's like saying goodbye to her loved ones.

Other travelers we encountered said goodbye to Kansas City as well, hoping to return in time for the next big game against the Eagles on Monday night.