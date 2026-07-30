Chiefs owner Clark Hunt talks season ahead, KCK stadium, World Cup experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about the season ahead, the team's new Kansas City, Kansas, stadium and his World Cup experience from training camp in St. Joseph on Thursday morning.

Hunt opened his remarks by thanking fans for braving the weather to come out. For a short time, fans were evacuated due to lightning in the area, but they were later let back in. He also said it was fun to watch Patrick Mahomes moving around after suffering injury last season.

Looking ahead, Hunt is optimistic about the upcoming season. He said it starts at training camp and is all about “winning the day,” not dwelling on the past or worrying about the future — he is confident in the team’s ability to bounce back.

He mentioned leaving Arrowhead is "not a small decision," so he will especially cherish the next five seasons. While it will always hold a special place in his heart, Hunt said he is excited for the team’s move to Kansas and is “delighted” with the stadium plans.

“We think it does a great job of recognizing the franchise’s past and Arrowhead while combining it with a stadium that’s modern, innovative, bold and something that will last for decades,” he said.

Hunt said he knew the stadium had to be as loud or louder than Arrowhead and had to provide a tailgating experience that was the same or even better. He is confident both of those items will be achieved.

Hunt also said he knew he did not want a retractable roof because many stadiums with such roofs rarely retract them. Or when they are retracted, the sky is minimally visible. As a big fan of flyovers himself, Hunt said the translucent roof was a must.

Additionally, he said while many teams are decreasing capacity with their stadium upgrades, he sees it as an asset. Rather than shrinking, Hunt said he is proud to keep 70,000 seats.

Expanded capacity has come in handy for the team in hosting the World Cup and past AFC Championship games. In the future, Hunt said he hopes to see the new KCK stadium host Super Bowls, Final Fours, World Cup matches and more.

As someone who has traveled the world and attended many World Cup matches, Hunt said he “couldn’t be prouder” of how Kansas City was received as a host city, noting many compliments he received at matches in other cities. He said it was “outstanding on every level” and was truly a “community-wide effort.”

Watch Hunt's full remarks in the video player below.

Chiefs Chairman/CEO Clark Hunt talks World Cup, KCK stadium, new season

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