Chiefs' potential Divisional Round dates, times

KC to face Houston or Buffalo
Dolphins Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes urges the crowd to get fired up before the start of their NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Dolphins Chiefs Football
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 23:36:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may not officially know their next opponent, but the Divisional Round dates and times have been released.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills game was postponed from noon Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

If the Steelers win Monday, the Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

If the Bills win Monday, the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to take on the No. 2 seed. That kickoff would be set for Sunday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City's official path will be determined when the Steelers at Bills game goes final.

