Chiefs QB Mahomes throws behind-the-back pass 'out of spite' after TE Travis Kelce runs wrong route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He finally did it.

For several years now, Patrick Mahomes has created a buzz as clips of behind-the-back passes in practice occasionally light up social media.

But Mahomes, the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, had never been so brazen as to do it in a game — until Saturday’s preseason home opener against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

He also blamed tight end Travis Kelce for running the wrong route, saying he was “mad” and threw the pass “out of spite.”

“That’s what I’ve been telling everyone: It can’t be planned,” Mahomes said.

"Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass."



The story of @PatrickMahomes' iconic pass to @TKelce is legendary 😂 pic.twitter.com/pkVwBElGym — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2024

With around 6 minutes left in the opening quarter, Mahomes rolled right after getting the shotgun snap on third-and-3 from the Lions’ 33-yard line.

Kelce chipped defensive end Josh Paschal then released, mirroring his QB’s path on a delayed rollout motion.

As Paschal closed in on Mahomes, the Chiefs’ star uncorked the behind-the-back throw for an 8-yard gain and a first down.

FIRST BEHIND-THE-BACK IN GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DyfJs8mz5g — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2024

“Long story short, Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run,” Mahomes said. “Then, it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kind of because I was mad. He was supposed to run a flat route. I don’t know if you could hear me on the broadcast, I’m yelling at him and then he doesn’t run it. Out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass but now it’s going to be a highlight.”

Chiefs Kingdom has been treated to no-look, sidearm, left-handed, underhanded, hook-shot and shot-put passes from Mahomes among other insane highlights in recent years, but this was the first time the behind-the-back pass appeared in a game — and it was spectacular.

