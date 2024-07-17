Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on expecting his third child: 'I'm done. I'll say that.'

ST JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently announced that they are expecting their third child.

Don't expect a fourth.

“I'm done. I'll say that. I did three and I'm done,” Mahomes said with a wry grin Tuesday, shortly after he checked into his dorm room at training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' quarterbacks reported along with rookies and select veterans, giving them a head start before the rest of the veterans report Friday. They are coming off a second consecutive Super Bowl triumph and will attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Lombardi Trophies this season.

RELATED | Chiefs HC Andy Reid unsure of possible Rashee Rice suspension; talks starring in movie, more

In the meantime, Mahomes also will be preparing for the arrival of another child after making the announcement with Brittany on social media. Their daughter, Sterling, will turn 4 in February and their son, Bronze, will be 2 in November.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” said Mahomes, whose father Patrick Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years pitching in the major leagues. “I got to grow up in the locker room. I mean, I've talked about it before, and it made such an impact in my life. And so I wanted to have kids young, and we're having our third kid now to join the family.”

Mahomes recently returned from a European vacation that included stops in Spain, Portugal and England, where he caught a bit of Wimbledon. The couple also joined Travis Kelce in watching his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, perform at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam during The Eras Tour.

“We still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things,” Mahomes said, adding that he knows Sterling and Bronze might not remember much at this age. “And it's really cool because I spend so much time in the building at football for these seven, eight months, and whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments.”

—