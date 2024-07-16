Chiefs HC Andy Reid unsure of possible Rasheed Rice suspension; talks starring in movie, more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was familiar sight Tuesday when Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrived in St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp in his iconic Hawaiian-style shirt on Tuesday.

There, he spoke with reporters on numerous topics that have come from the off-season.

Reid comments on possible Rashee Rice suspension

Asked on if he was aware of any pending suspension for wide receiver Rashee Rice, Reid said he's unsure at the moment.

"I don't know that," Reid said. "I haven't heard anything up to this point, so I just let all the people in charge do that that are looking over that part."

Rice was involved in a six-vehicle crash that injured four people in Dallas, Texas, in March.

A report showed that Rice, who apologized for the incident, was driving 119 mph before the crash occurred.

Rice was later charged with with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Reid speaks on starring in Hallmark movie

Reid is one several Kansas City Chiefs who will trade the playbooks for movie scripts this year when they star in the Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

According to Reid, acting isn't his biggest strength, but he's relieved his role in the movie is brief.

"I'm not real good at that," Reid said. "But I only had about seven words; I can handle that. I can handle seven words."

The movie, which will be filmed in the Kansas City area, follows a love story of a die hard Chiefs fan and NFL staff member who fall for each other during a contest.

Reid said he wasn't able to share more on his role due to contractual concerns.

"I can't, I'm under contract," he said

