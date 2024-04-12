Report | Rashee Rice drove 119 mph prior to crash in Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving 119 mph prior to a multi-vehicle crash last month in Dallas, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

Rice turned himself in Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection to the crash and was released after posting $40,000 in bonds.

Rice is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Rice admitted to driving a Lamborghini SUV that was involved in the crash. The Lamborghini, along with a Chevrolet Corvette, lost control while driving at high speeds and caused a chain reaction collision. Four people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

"I want to re-emphasis Mr. Rice’s continued cooperation with law enforcement," Dallas attorney Royce West said in a statement. "Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident. Our legal team is now tasked with reviewing all legal documents."

Theodore Knox, 21, is accused of being the driver of the Corvette and faces the same charges as Rice.

—

