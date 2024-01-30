Watch Now
Chiefs-Ravens matchup dubbed 'most-watched AFC Championship Game ever'

Over 55 million viewers tuned in
Chiefs Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:53:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs-Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Baltimore, was the “most-watched AFC Championship Game ever,” according to CBS Sports.

Over 55 million viewers tuned in, with the game peaking at 64 million viewers.

Just a week before, on Jan. 21, the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills set the record for the largest audience ever for an NFL Divisional playoff game.

The KC-Buffalo game peaked at 56 million viewers.

In May 2023, Fox Sports and NBC Sports reported Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, was the most-watched Super Bowl ever with 115.1 million viewers.

With Super Bowl LVIII set for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Chiefs have one more chance to break viewership records this season.

