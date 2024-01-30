Chiefs-Ravens matchup dubbed 'most-watched AFC Championship Game ever'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs-Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Baltimore, was the “most-watched AFC Championship Game ever,” according to CBS Sports.

Over 55 million viewers tuned in, with the game peaking at 64 million viewers.

The NFL ON CBS delivers the most-watched AFC Championship Game ever with more than 55 million viewers.



Sunday's game peaked with more than 64 million viewers.



CBS Sports leads all networks with its best postseason viewership since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, including… pic.twitter.com/3AgeMDxy0b — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 30, 2024

Just a week before, on Jan. 21, the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills set the record for the largest audience ever for an NFL Divisional playoff game.

The KC-Buffalo game peaked at 56 million viewers.

In May 2023, Fox Sports and NBC Sports reported Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, was the most-watched Super Bowl ever with 115.1 million viewers.

With Super Bowl LVIII set for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Chiefs have one more chance to break viewership records this season.

—