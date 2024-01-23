Chiefs’ win at Bills tops 50 million viewers, breaks Divisional playoffs ratings record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 50 million million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs outlast the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in an AFC Divisional showdown at Highmark Stadium in Orchard, New York.

It’s the largest audience ever for an NFL Divisional playoff game, CBS announced Tuesday morning.

The game — which pitted two of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen, for the the third playoff meeting in the last four seasons — averaged nearly 50.4 million viewers.

A Divisional game between Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers set the former record with more than 48.5 million viewers on Jan. 15, 2017.

Chiefs-Bills peaked at more than 56 million viewers and the game was the most-streamed live event in Paramount+ history.

The game also was the most-watched TV program since the Chiefs’ win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb.12, 2023.

