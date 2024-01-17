Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire knows what he wants to do after football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been an important part of the team’s ability to survive injuries as the regular season turned into the playoffs.

As the Chiefs gear up to hit the road to take on the Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional game in Buffalo, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick looks to continue to make contributions on the field.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday’s practice, the fourth-year pro said he’s staying focused on helping the team while also making sure he’s ready for life off the field.

In a recent TikTok video from the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire referenced how he’s returned to school to study nursing.

He offered additional details on Wednesday.

“It’s been something I’ve been pursuing since I started college,” Edwards-Helaire told reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

While balancing the logistics of playing college football and studying nursing at Louisiana State University was difficult, he’s now taking advantage of the position football put him in.

“Now I’m back in school and rolling,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Nursing has a special meaning for the running back, Edwards-Helaire explaining it's “close to my heart.”

“My mom is a nurse and my little sister was born with muscular dystrophy,” he said.

He credits his fiancée for helping him balance his responsibilities with the Chiefs and scheduling classes.

“I know, for my profession, what I want to do for the rest of my life,” he said. “If y’all need some shots or an IV, holler at ya boy.”

In the meantime, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs are set to kickoff against the Bills at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

