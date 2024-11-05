Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt enjoys ‘walkoff home run’ to beat Buccaneers in OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kareem Hunt left Kansas City in disgrace six years — a 23-year-old kid who made a series of mistakes that cost him his job, reputation and the chance to build a legendary career alongside a legendary quarterback in a legendary coach’s offense.

He’s returned as a 29-year-old man in search of redemption and an elusive Super Bowl ring.

“He just gets after it every single day,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “... Then, whenever we get down there in the fourth quarter and at the end of the game, he’s going to make those runs — 5 to 6 yards, 7 yards. He’s going to finish and, when you play that hard the entire game, it wears on the defense.”

With every run Monday in the second half and overtime of the Chiefs’ 30-24 win against Tampa Bay, Hunt played with the fury of a man seeking atonement, including the game-winning 2-yard touchdown.

“The guy is a gladiator,” safety Justin Reid said. “The whole game — five yards a pop here and there. Everyone in the stadium knew he was getting the rock and they still couldn’t stop it.”

He’s now scored five touchdowns in the last four games with at least one in each game.

“I ain’t been in an overtime game that close in a long time,” Hunt said. “Game-winning TD, I can’t complain.”

Hunt’s story is even more stunning because of where he was when the Chiefs called after starting running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken left Sept. 15 in a win against Cincinnati.

“Kareem Hunt was sitting at home,” Reid said. “He was sitting at home — and he came over here, put the team on his back.”

Against the Buccaneers on Monday in the second half, Hunt had seven carries for 47 yards on the game-tying touchdown drive then added another 14 carries for 43 yards plus an 11-yard catch as the Chiefs took the lead and eventually won in overtime.

He finished with 27 carries for 106 yards, his second 100-yard game in five games since returning to Kansas City.

“I didn’t call enough runs in the first half, so I told the offensive line I was going to bank on them,” coach Andy Reid said. “... “We were a little more downhill than we were in the first half. The first half we started off downhill then we started going more to some of our outside zone stuff. We were better off hitting it up in there.”

That’s how Kansas City won the game with Hunt battering his way into the end zone to cap a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive behind a dominant offensive line.

“I heard the play call and I knew there was only one option, get in there and leave no doubt,” Hunt said. “It was pretty much like a walkoff home run. I don’t think I’ve felt that before.”

Mahomes lauded the attitude and preparation Hunt has brought since returning to the Chiefs, whose running back room could get Pacheco back next month.

“Whenever we get Isiah back, it’s going to be a tough tandem for people to tackle,” Mahomes said.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire also could return before the season’s finished.

