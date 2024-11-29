Chiefs RB Pacheco, DE Omenihu active for Black Friday showdown with Las Vegas on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu are officially active after returning from injured reserve.

Pacheco has been sidelined since he broke his leg near the ankle joint in a Week 2 win against Cincinnati, while Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game last season.

#Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco catching a pass in warmups. He hasn't played since suffering a broken leg near the ankle joint late in a Week 2 win against Cincinnati.[image or embed] — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer.bsky.social) November 29, 2024 at 12:31 PM

Both were full participants in practice all week. The Chiefs, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win, announced Thursday that Pacheco and Omenihu had been added to the active roster.

Defensive end Malik Herring is the odd man out in the defensive line rotation. He is inactive with Omenihu returning to action.

He and D.J. Humphries, a former Pro Bowl left tackle for Arizona who signed with Kansas City as a free agent after being cleared medically as he recovers from a torn ACL, headline the inactive list for Friday’s Black Friday showdown with the rival Las Vegas Raiders, which can be seen on KSHB 41 News.

It’s no surprise that Humphries wasn’t deemed ready to go on a short week.

Kicker Spencer Shrader had previously been ruled out, so he’s also inactive along with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard C.J. Hanson, tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipolotu.

Linebacker Cam Jones (illness) was the only player to carry an injury designation into the game, but he is active for the game.

The Raiders had previously ruled out cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and running back Zamir White (quadricep), while fellow running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) was questionable. He was limited all week in practice.

All three players are inactive along with guard Cody Whitehair, wide receiver Ramel Keyton, tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

CHIEFS ON TO THIRD KICKER

Matthew Wright, who went 3 of 4 on field goals and was perfect on eight extra-point tries in two games with the Chiefs in 2022, is stepping in for Shrader this week.

Shrader, who kicked the last two games with Harrison Butker sidelined after left knee surgery, suffered a hamstring injury necessitating another change.

Wright also has kicked for Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Carolina and San Francisco in a five-year career as an NFL journeyman.

He filled in for the 49ers earlier this season, connecting on all three field-goal tries and all three extra-points in an Oct. 10 win at Seattle.

Wright has made 43 of 50 career field-goal tries and 38 of 40 extra-points in 25 career games.

