Chiefs’ RB Pacheco, OT Simmons won’t play against Buffalo Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will be held out of Sunday’s AFC battle against the Buffalo Bills as he recovers from a knee injury suffered late in Monday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Pacheco suffered a sprained MCL in the fourth quarter of the victory. He did not participate in the team’s practices this week, as head coach Andy Reid described him as week-to-week as he works his way back from the injury.

Watch Andy Reid provide Friday's injury update in the video player below.

Chiefs' Andy Reid gives injury update as team preps for Bills

Reid also ruled out offensive tackle Josh Simmons as he continues to navigate a family situation. Earlier in the week, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt expressed optimism that Simmons will be able to return to the club this season.

Guard Trey Smith (back) and tackle Jaylon Moore (illness) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Smith missed Monday night’s game against Washington after dealing with back spasms.

LINK | Chiefs injury report

Despite not participating in Wednesday’s practice due to an illness, wide receiver Hollywood Brown was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs will look for their fourth win in a row Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CST.

