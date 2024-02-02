Chiefs report no change to injury report, LG Joe Thuney remains sidelined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no change from Thursday's injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs.

All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney remains sidelined with a strained pectoralis muscle in his chest, but the rest of the roster is expected to practice Friday as bye week preparations continue for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who did not address reporters Friday, confirmed Thursday that defensive end Charles Omenihu would miss the Super Bowl after suffering a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) were estimated to have missed practice Wednesday, but both were limited participants Thursday and should get some work again Friday.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who remains on injured reserve with a knee injury, also was limited Thursday.

The Chiefs will practice Sunday, but the team won’t release an injury report.

There will be projected injury status designations included in Friday afternoon’s updated injury report after practice, which will reflect anticipated availability for Super Bowl Sunday.

The next injury report will be Wednesday after the teams have arrived in Las Vegas.

