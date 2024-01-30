Chiefs reveal jersey look for Super Bowl LVIII against San Francisco 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their jersey look for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The team posted photos of the jersey Tuesday morning on social media.

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

A purple Super Bowl LVIII logo patch has been added to the top-right shoulder area of the jersey, which will be red — the same color worn by the Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV victory over the 49ers.

It joins a special patch worn this season by the club in honor of the late Norma K. Hunt, known as the First Lady of Football, wife of former Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt and mother to Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

The opposite shoulder features the team’s AFC patch honoring Lamar Hunt and the captain badge for team captains — L’Jarius Sneed, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend.

