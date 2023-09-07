Norma Hunt, the 'First Lady of Football,' set to be honored by the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lamar Hunt, the father of the American Football League, made a move decades ago that has led to a legacy of success and dominance in the National Football League.

“[In] 1963, Lamar decided to come to Kansas City, and that's that's the best thing that ever happened to Kansas City in a long time; that's the best thing that ever happened to the NFL," former Kansas City Chief and Hall of Famer Bobby Bell told KSHB 41.

The saying goes that behind every great man is an even greater woman, and the woman by Lamar Hunt's side was Norma Hunt.

Ferd Kaufman/ASSOCIATED PRESS Lamar Hunt, millionaire oilman and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFL, poses with his bride, the former Norma Knobel of Richardson, Tex., after their wedding at the bride's parents home, January 22, 1964. The couple will honeymoon in Austria at the site if the Winter Olympics. It was the second marriage for Hunt, the first for the former schoolteacher. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)

She saw every one of the 57 Super Bowls in NFL history, including all three of the Chiefs' victories.

Months after their third, the matriarch and "First Lady of Football" passed away surrounded by family.

"My mom was such a special person," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "She made a big impact on everybody in our family and really everybody in the Chiefs organization. She treated everybody like family. That was a great lesson that I took from her and also my dad and we tried to carry that on in terms of our stewardship of the club.”

In her honor, both the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL are ensuring her impact and legacy live on.

The league is announcing the "Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education.

"It's going to go to a teacher, it's a nationwide award to a teacher who has displayed excellence, who has a lot of the same values as my mom," Hunt said. "My mother was a high school teacher. She was a history teacher and education and learning was always important to her, so it's a way for us to remember my mom and also continue her legacy because the winner of that award is going to get to go to the Super Bowl every year."

Clark Hunt said it's a nod to his mother attending every Super Bowl game.

KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall said, “So continuing that streak.”

Clark Hunt replied, “That's exactly right. We're going to keep the streak alive."

Much like her memory within the team, the Chiefs players will wear a special patch embroidered with Norma Hunt's initials this season.

"When my dad passed away 16 years ago, we incorporated his initials on a patch, which the team has worn on its uniform since," Hunt said. "For this season only, we’re going to have a matching patch with my mother's initials on the other side that our players are going to wear throughout the season. I think it's really a special way to remember my mom and all that she meant to the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Bell thinks it's the perfect sentiment for a woman who means so much to the franchise.

“Oh my gosh, it's gonna be great, you know? I like to get one too, a patch with 78 on it," he said.

The Norma Hunt patch will be available for sale in the team store for purchase or to add to a new jersey.

Steve Sanders Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020.

