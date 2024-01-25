Chiefs RG Trey Smith, S Mike Edwards return to practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco participated in the morning walk-through Thursday, but he’s one of four players not expected to practice this afternoon as preparations for the AFC Championship Game at Baltimore continue.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee), who remains in injured reserve, also won’t practice along with left guard Joe Thuney (pec strain) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Thuney isn’t expected to play against the Ravens at 2 p.m. Sunday at M&T Stadium in Baltimore with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

Backup Nick Allegretti is expected to start in Thuney's place.

Right guard Trey Smith (illness) and safety Mike Edwards (concussion) will practice.

Edwards, who left on the second play last week against the Bills, has been cleared to resume some on-field work but the team plans to take his recovery slowly.

“We’ll ease him back in and see how he’s doing,” Reid said of Edwards.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck), who was limited Wednesday at practice, also left in the first half at Buffalo but Reid said he’ll practice again Thursday.

“His neck is stiff and he just can’t turn right now,” Reid.

Gay is Kansas City's fastest sideline-to-sideline linebacker, a trait that could be helpful against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Willie’s a big part of our defense,” Reid said. “However, I wouldn’t slight (linebacker) Drue (Tranquill) for the job he did coming in. But Willie’s a good player and he’s a big part of the success that we’ve had.”

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (oblique) also were limited Wednesday at practice but should get some work Thursday.

—