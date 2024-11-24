Chiefs rookie LT Kingsley Suamataia returns to game-day roster; WR Adam Thielen returns for Panthers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left tackle Kingsley Suamataia is back on the game-day roster.

One week after the 21-year-old rookie second-round pick from BYU was shelved in favor of undrafted rookie offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, Suamataia is active for Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers.

Kansas City is expected to sign former Pro Bowl left tackle DJ Humphries, who is recovering from a torn ACL and has been cleared to return, but officially he's yet to join the roster.

Wanya Morris is the starting left tackle. Suamataia will serve as his backup in Carolina.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard CJ Hanson, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas — all typically inactive this season — were the Chiefs’ designated inactives.

The window remains open for running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to return from injured reserve, but Kansas City has yet to add either player to the active roster.

That means both are likely to be added ahead of Friday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Pacheco and Omenihu aren’t available for Sunday’s noon kickoff Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

No Chiefs on the active roster missed practice time, meaning none carried injury designations into the Carolina game, as coach Andy Reid’s squad looks to get back on track after the season’s first loss last Sunday at Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Carolina, which started the season 1-7 before toppling New Orleans at home and the New York Giants in Munich, Germany, is beset with injuries even coming off a bye week.

The Panthers had placed running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve and listed linebacker Amare Barno (knee), who is inactive, as doubtful.

Eight other Carolina players — defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and LaBryan Ray (hand), wide receivers Adam Thielen (hamstring) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps), linebackers DJ Johnson (concussion) and DJ Wonnum (quadriceps), running back Jonathan Brooks (knee) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee) — as questionable on the final weekly injury report.

Thielen, who has been out since a Week 3 hamstring injury, returns to the lineup, but Coker is inactive.

Johnson is the only other Panthers player who carried an injury designation into the game that won’t suit up.

Brooks, a second-round pick from Texas, will be making his NFL debut against Kansas City.

Coker and Johnson headline the inactives along with safety Jammie Robinson, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, linebacker Thomas Incoom, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy.

—