Chiefs’ secondary answers bell after mid-week challenge from Ja’Marr Chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals can’t help but chirp about the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said there was “nothing” special about the Chiefs’ secondary during a mid-week interview, claiming that the team’s success was all about scheme.

“It’s not really like they’ve got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad,” Chase said.

Ja’Marr Chase had quite the edge after practice today addressing reporters. Said Chiefs don’t have anyone that stands out on defense. “It’s not really like have a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.” pic.twitter.com/1kurBwcOLF — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 28, 2023

Cincy’s trash talk is nothing new.

“They do this every year — last year, the playoffs, this year,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

But Kansas City’s secondary admitted that they heard Chase’s message loud and clear — and took it personally.

“If anybody’s got anything to say about the Chiefs, obviously we’re going to take it personally, but I thought we did a good job of staying quiet, not saying much, then going out here and showing it,” cornerback Trent McDuffie said.

The Bengals were one of the few teams in recent years who’ve managed to back up their bluster with wins against the Chiefs in recent seasons, but that changed with last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati came up short again Sunday in the fifth meeting with Kansas City during the last three seasons.

The Chiefs certainly took note of the fact that Chase, who was questionable for the game with a shoulder injury, had a quiet game. He finished with three catches for 41 yards on seven targets, though he also drew a pass interference flag that led to a touchdown.

“Kudos to Sneed,” Jones said. “Every top receiver that we’ve played against, Sneed has held his own.”

Asked why Chase didn’t have a particularly good game, Reid said, “I’ve got no comment on that. I’m going to just let the film speak for itself, and we’ll leave it at that.”

But he admitted that the secondary was well aware of Chase’s comments.

“Absolutely, appreciate it, thank you,” Reid said. ‘I hung it up in my locker.”

That was Chase’s goal — at least, in part.

“They can take it how they want to, I don’t care,” Chase said. “... I’m just adding fuel to the fire. They’re going to take this and run with it. I hope they put this in their locker. But it’s alright as long as I’m mentally ready to play.”

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t back track at all when asked about his assessment of Chiefs defense. “They can take it how they want. I don’t care. … I’m not Ironman. I can’t throw the ball to myself. It’s a team sport.” pic.twitter.com/KmnaKIcLYe — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 28, 2023

Sometimes, you have to be careful what you wish for.

“I think these two teams like to play each other and compete,” Reid said. “That’s what I saw. “There’s going to be some chippy things that go on. That’s the nature of the game, but it was great for the fans to watch and great for the coaches standing on the sideline. It’s great competition.”

—