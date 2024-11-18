Chiefs TE Noah Gray downplays multi-TD day: 'Only thing that matters is win'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Noah Gray had scored five total touchdowns, including a rushing score two years ago, in 69 previous NFL games, including the playoffs, entering Sunday.

But he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate his first career multi-touchdown performance after a 30-21 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Gray — who scored two touchdowns, a 2-yard second-quarter TD and a 1-yard fourth-quarter score, in Buffalo — was more focused on the number one, as in the Chiefs’ first loss of the season.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Gray said of the two touchdowns. “The only thing I think does matter is the win.”

GRAY GETS SIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fyhex1Sdkg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

Since joining Kansas City as a fifth-round pick from Duke in 2021, Gray has become accustomed to winning. The Chiefs are 55-15, including the playoffs, during Gray’s four seasons even after Sunday’s loss.

Gray, an unsung hero for the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, signed a three-year contract extension hours before the Sept. 5 opener against Baltimore. The deal, worth $18 million, will keep Gray in Kansas City through 2027.

He’s on track for a career year with 23 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns, which ties the career-high he set last season, already in 2024.

At that pace, Gray — who caught 28 passes each of the last two seasons, finishing 2022 with 299 yards and 2023 with 305 yards — will finish with 39 catches for 423 yards, but that’ll never be his focus.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost,” said Gray, who has 13 catches for 117 yards in 10 career postseason games, “but that’s a really good Buffalo team.”

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY GRAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/AOwViDOkYN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

