Chiefs TE Travis Kelce wins Nationwide's Charity Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s 87 & Running foundation is the beneficiary of $35,000 thanks to Kelce winning Nationwide's Charity Challenge.

Kelce, a nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, took to social media Wednesday to thank Chiefs Kingdom for showing up and showing out for the social media fan vote.

Chiefs Kingdom, you helped this champ win the #WPMOYChallenge presented by @Nationwide! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zY6EhxZ5Re — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 8, 2025

No. 87 last won the charity challenge in 2020. He is the first two-time winner in the program’s 10-year history, according to Nationwide.

Kelce's win also marks the Chiefs' fifth time winning the challenge: Patrick Mahomes (2022-23), Tyrann Mathieu (2021-22) and Eric Berry (2015-16).

RELATED | Travis Kelce's foundation helps repair former Kansas City athlete's home

87 & Running was founded in 2015. The nonprofit's goal is to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, stem, and the arts," per the 87 & Running website.

The Chiefs secured the bye week with the No. 1 seed and will return to action Jan. 18 or 19 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

