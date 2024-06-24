Watch Now
Chiefs to release DT Isaiah Buggs amid recent arrests, per report

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matt Ludtke/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 24, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to release defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs as his multiple legal cases play out in Alabama, per a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first posted the news on social media.

The move comes as Buggs was arrested twice in less than a month.

On June 16, he was arrested on a second-degree domestic violence/burglary charge.

Court documents revealed Buggs allegedly used a tire iron to break into the apartment where the mother of his child lived.

A witness accused Buggs of dragging the woman down a set of stairs, causing her to sustain scratch marks on her wrist and lose several clip-on toenails.

On May 29, Buggs was also arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for alleged animal abuse.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.


