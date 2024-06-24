Chiefs to release DT Isaiah Buggs amid recent arrests, per report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs plan to release defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs as his multiple legal cases play out in Alabama, per a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first posted the news on social media.

The move comes as Buggs was arrested twice in less than a month.

On June 16, he was arrested on a second-degree domestic violence/burglary charge.

Court documents revealed Buggs allegedly used a tire iron to break into the apartment where the mother of his child lived.

A witness accused Buggs of dragging the woman down a set of stairs, causing her to sustain scratch marks on her wrist and lose several clip-on toenails.

On May 29, Buggs was also arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for alleged animal abuse.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

