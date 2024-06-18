Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs allegedly dragged his child's mother down set of stairs: court docs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs allegedly dragged the mother of his child down a set of stairs before being arrested on Sunday, according to court documents.

Buggs was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a second-degree domestic violence/burglary charge.

On Sunday, officers responded to the Legacy at Country Club apartments on a domestic call.

As they were heading to the call, police learned the suspect, later identified as Buggs, had left the scene in a white Cadillac.

Still, a witness told police Buggs used a tire iron to break into the unit where the mother of his child was.

The witness also said Buggs dragged the victim down the stairs, which caused her to sustain scratch marks to her wrist and lose several clip-on toenails.

Buggs later left the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade.

The witness later showed police a video of Buggs at the apartment.

Buggs is also facing animal cruelty charges in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

His lawyer denies the animal cruelty charges, and says the charges are efforts to stop Buggs from running his hookah bar business in the city.

