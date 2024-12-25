Chiefs will be without All-Pro DT Chris Jones with AFC’s top seed within reach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If it’s going to be a Merry Christmas for Chiefs Kingdom with a win at Pittsburgh to clinch the AFC’s top seed, Kansas City will have to do it without two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones, who is inactive, left Saturday’s win against Houston with a calf injury and was a limited participant for Tuesday’s walkthrough, according to the final weekly injury report.

The short turnaround worked against Jones’ availability, which means defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick from USC by Philadelphia in 2021, will be active for the first time.

Tuipulotu, whose brother Tuli plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, appeared in 28 games in three seasons with the Eagles — setting a career-high with two sacks and 22 tackles, including three for a loss, last season.

He’ll work into a rotation that includes Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel and Derrick Nnadi with Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu reducing inside in obvious pass-rush situations.

Jones ranks third on the Chiefs with five sacks this season, trailing defensive end George Karlaftis (7.5) and Wharton (5.5), and second in quarterback hits, behind only Karlaftis (26).

Jones’ 37 tackles lead Kansas City’s defensive line and his nine tackles for a loss rank second on the team behind Nick Bolton (11).

In other words, Jones, who regularly commands and defeats double teams, can’t be replaced.

The Chiefs will have right tackle Jawaan Taylor available. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury, so it remains to be seen how much he’ll play.

Backup tackle Wanya Morris played well after Taylor left the win against the Texans.

Kansas City had previously ruled out cornerback Chamarri Conner (concussion) and left tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring).

Humphries went down late in his Kansas City debut on Dec. 8 against the Chargers, while Conner was injured in a Dec. 15 win at Cleveland when he was kneed in the head tackling Nick Chubb.

Jones, Conner and Humphries are inactive along with defensive ends Josh Uche and Malik Herring, guard C.J. Hanson and offensive tackle Ethan Driskell.

The only player listed as questionable for the Steelers, backup quarterback Justin Fields, is technically inactive, but he’s been designated as the team’s emergency third QB.

Pittsburgh’s other inactives are wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defensive ends Preston Smith and Dean Lowry.

Skowronek has a hip injury and Porter has a knee injury, but wide receiver George Pickens, a big-play and deep threat who makes the Steelers' offense go, will be active after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh (10-5) enter Christmas tied with Baltimore, which plays Wednesday afternoon at Houston, atop the AFC North standings. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth, but only the division winner will get a guaranteed home game in the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs (14-1), who have tied the franchise record for wins in a season, have clinched a ninth straight AFC West title already, but they can wrap up the No. 1 overall seed and a bye to the Divisional Round with a win or a Buffalo loss.

