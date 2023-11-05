Chiefs’ win over Dolphins solidifies grip on AFC’s projected No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off a shocking loss to Denver last week, the Kansas City Chiefs battled Miami for midseason supremacy in the AFC.

A win would put the Chiefs in the driver’s seat to earn home-field advantage in the postseason.

A loss would have made the road a bit more rocky.

Aside from Super Bowl LV — when Kansas City played the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in a de facto away game — Patrick Mahomes has never played a true road playoff game.

Thanks to a 21-14 win against the Dolphins on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, Mahomes and company may not have to this season either in the quest for another Super Bowl appearance.

Four teams, including the Chiefs, entered the week tied atop the AFC with a 6-2 record.

Miami, Jacksonville and Baltimore also entered Week 9 tied atop the conference, but the Chiefs and Dolphins had a slight edge with a 4-1 conference record. Both the Jaguars and Ravens were 4-2 against AFC teams.

That means the Chiefs, who improved to 7-2 and 5-1 in conference, are guaranteed to enter the bye week as the AFC’s projected top seed.

Kansas City also owns head-to-head wins against Jacksonville and Miami now, further solidifying its grip on the top seed.

The Chiefs control their own destiny in the race for that all-important top seed, which comes with the only first-round bye since the NFL expanded the playoffs to seven teams from each conference before the 2020 season.

Kansas City is off next weekend, then host Philadelphia in a Super Bowl LVII rematch Nov. 20 on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—