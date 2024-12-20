Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown to make season debut after being activated for game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will finally get a glimpse of wide receiver Hollywood Brown in a regular season game after the team activated him from injured reserve on Friday.

Brown was placed on injured reserve after he needed surgery to recover from a sternoclavicular injury suffered in Kansas City's first preseason game.

It was originally reported by NFL insiders that he would be sidelined for just 4-6 weeks.

However, Brown experienced a setback in his recovery as the Chiefs were preparing to play the Bengals.

"It looked like the bone had moved," said head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder to media members on Sept. 13. "Everybody involved felt like it was a little too risky for him to play without [this injury] being operated on."

The former University of Oklahoma star is currently on a one-year, $7 million deal that he signed this past offseason.

Brown, the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, previously played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals.

