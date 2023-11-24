Watch Now
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, RB Jerick McKinnon out Sunday against Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. catches the ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 16:06:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be down two key offensive players during the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team announced Friday.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Jerick McKinnon were both listed as out on the team's injury report Friday.

Hardman injured his thumb during the first half of the team's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, but later returned to the game.

McKinnon has been nursing a groin injury.

Both players did not practice Friday.

The Chiefs will now look to improve its offense, which has struggled this season, without Hardman and McKinnon against Las Vegas.

The Chiefs vs. Raiders game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

