Chris Jones on new deal: ‘Make sure I give back twice as much’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones inked a record-setting deal for his position on Monday.

Jones and the team reached a multi-year deal on Monday that leaves Jones and the team all squared away a year after the two sides needed extra time.

“You know, since (the Chiefs) drafted me, I never planned to play for another organization,” Jones said Tuesday. "Deep down, I felt like I was never leaving and (I’m) super appreciative for the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization for making sure I retire a Chief.”

Jones, 29, was the Chiefs 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he’s been a key part of the organization since, picking up more than 75 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in his first eight years in the league.

He’s got quite the trophy case too, with three Lombardi trophies to go along with five first or second team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowl invitations.

Jones credited Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, General Manager Brett Veach and his agents, brothers Jason and Michael Katz, for getting the deal done.

“We were able to work with the Hunt family,” Jones said. “Through the midst of the journey, holding out and actually coming to the game — there are so many ways that can be viewed as an owner, and he was so patient and so understanding.”

“I think we both eagerly wanted this deal to get done,” Jones added. “In my eyes, Clark Hunt is an A+ in my book.”

During the conversation, a reporter asked Jones if he had anything he was excited to buy with the new contract.

“Yeah, donating a lot,” Jones said. “Help the inner-city kids, the Girls and Boys Club, make sure I give back twice as much.”

