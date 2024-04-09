Clyde Edwards-Helaire happy to stay 'home' with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play a fifth season for the Chiefs after all.

Monday, the team made the running back's return official, a one-year deal for 2024.

A year ago at this time, CEH's return seemed unlikely. The team had declined his fifth-year option, a choice NFL teams must make on all of their first-round picks still on the roster.

But after hitting free agency, both Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs decided another year would be best for both parties.

"KC literally is home," Edwards-Helaire said. "I left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where I was born and raised and grew the most during these last five years."

Edwards-Helaire's production slipped the past two seasons with the addition of running back Isiah Pacheco.

In fact, CEH wasn't even active for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

But he suited up for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this past February, albeit only carrying the ball one time.

Clyde said Kansas City is where he's settled down, bought homes, gotten engaged and more.

"It's just somewhere where I felt like I became a man."

