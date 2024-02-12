Comeback king: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record for double-digit Super Bowl rallies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Montana, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes — that’s the list of NFL quarterbacks who have ever led a team to a double-digit comeback in a Super Bowl.

But only Brady and Mahomes have done it multiple times and only those two legends have ever done it in the fourth quarter — or even the second half, for that matter.

Mahomes engineered the third comeback from down at least 10 points in his Super Bowl career, earning his third Super Bowl MVP by putting the Kansas City Chiefs on his back in the final two minutes and overtime Sunday during a 25-22 win against San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs also trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers and at halftime of Super Bowl LVII last year against Philadelphia.

Mahomes — who went 13 of 16 for 100 yards with a touchdown after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, including 8 of 8 for 42 yards with two carries for 27 yards in OT — led Kansas City back in all three instances.

“I’m going to try to stop getting down 10 points in these games and make them a little bit easier, but I’m proud of how the guys fought,” Mahomes said.

Brady rallied New England from a 10-point third-quarter hole against Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, a game best known for Darrell Bevell’s decision to pass at the goal line rather than hand the ball off to Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

Malcolm Butler’s interception iced the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl title in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Two years later, 28-3 entered the sports lexicon when Brady powered New England to the largest and most-improbable comeback the Super Bowl’s ever witnessed as Atlanta collapsed in ruins, yet to recover.

It was the first Super Bowl ever to reach overtime and cemented Brady’s legend.

But Mahomes has now surpassed Brady with three second-half comebacks from double-digit deficits in NFL history.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has been on the losing end of three of those rallies.

He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots erased a 25-point deficit, and has watched a pair of 10-point leads evaporate against Mahomes in two of the last five Super Bowls.

DOUBLE-DIGIT COMEBACKS IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY

Super Bowl XXII — San Francisco 42, Denver 10

Jan. 31, 1988 at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego

The Broncos grabbed a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the 49ers scored the last 42 points in Super Bowl XXII — the first double-digit comeback in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XLIV — New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

Feb. 6, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

The Colts jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but scored only seven more points as the Saints rallied for the first — and only — Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Super Bowl XLIX — New England 28, Seattle 24

Feb. 1, 2015 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The Patriots blew a first-half lead and fell behind 24-14 in the third quarter, but Tom Brady rallied his team with two fourth-quarter touchdowns — as the Seahawks opted not to hand the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the goal line with a chance to win it late.

Super Bowl LI — New England 34, Atlanta 28 (OT)

Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston

The Falcons were cruising behind three second-quarter touchdowns, building a 28-3 lead with Kyle Shanahan as the offensive coordinator. But it all fell apart the Patriots rallied with a 19-point fourth quarter and eventually won the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl LIV — Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

Feb. 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

The 49ers led 20-10 entering the fourth quarter then Jet Chip Wasp happened. The deep throw from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill unlocked the Chiefs’ offense, which scored three touchdowns in the final 6:13 to rally for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in a half-century.

Super Bowl LVII — Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

A field-goal as the second quarter ended gave the Eagles a 24-14 halftime lead, but Mahomes went into Thanos mode in the second half and a Chiefs win became inevitable. He threw fourth-quarter touchdowns to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore before Harrison Butker’s chip shot with 8 seconds left nailed down a second Super Bowl in four seasons.

Super Bowl LVIII — Kansas City 25, San Francisco 22 (OT)

Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The Chiefs’ offense locked stuck in neutral as the 49ers built a 10-0 second-quarter lead, but Patrick Mahomes took control in the closing minutes and overtime willing his team to the first Super Bowl repeat in 19 years when he sprinted right and connected with Mecole Hardman Jr. forthe first walk-off touchdown in Super Bowl history.

