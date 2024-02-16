Days after Chris Jones said 'I ain't going nowhere,' Chiefs pick up option; work still to do to keep Jones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly picked up an option for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract.

NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday via social media.

The move preserves the Chiefs' opportunity to franchise tag Jones and also pays him more than $4 million in incentives he earned during the 2023 season.

"It was more timing than anything, as Jones was due the money, regardless," Rapoport said in the post. "If not tagged, he’ll be free."

The procedural move comes two days after Jones suggested he wants to remain in Kansas City in a passionate speech he gave on Wednesday at a rally that followed the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade.

“I got on this stage last year, and I was like, 'Run it back, run it back, run it back,'" Jones said. “But you know what? It’s a three-peat. I need three of those rings, baby. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year, and for those who don't want Chris Jones back, I ain’t going nowhere, baby."

The move doesn't mean Jones is guaranteed to stay with the Chiefs.

Jones, considered one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, is due a big contract but he and the team were unable to reach a long-term extension last offseason.

The star defensive lineman recorded a 10 1/2 sacks, the third-most in his career, despite missing the team's season opener against Detroit Lions amid a contract holdout.

Jones sat out all of the Chiefs' offseason before agreeing to a reworked contract to keep him with the team for another year.

But Chiefs should feel some optimism with Jones' enthusiasm with wanting to stay in Kansas City.

"I will be here this year, next year, and the year after," Jones said at the rally.

Jones, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion, had 15 1/2 sacks in 2018 and again in 2022 and has earned first-team All-Pro honors each of the last two seasons.

He led the Chiefs with 39 pressures this season and tied his career-high with 29 quarterback hits in 2023, matching his output from 2018 and 2022.

—