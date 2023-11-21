Despite activation, WR Richie James inactive for Chiefs’ soggy Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t dealing with any significant injuries, so there were no major surprises on the list of inactives before a Super Bowl LVII rematch Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles at soggy GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Richie James Jr., who has returned to the active roster after a stint in injured reserve, was the biggest name on the Chiefs’ list.

James, who was questionable for the game, was added to the 53-man roster Saturday, but he won’t play.

He’s been dealing with a knee injury and the forecast for the game calls for rain, so perhaps Kansas City chose to be cautious with his return on what’s likely to be a slick field.

The other four inactive players — defensive end B.J. Thompson, guard Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and defensive end Malik Herring — have been regular inactives in recent weeks.

Coming off the bye, the Chiefs are banged up but still relatively healthy, according to the team’s official injury report.

Meanwhile, the biggest name for the Eagles on the injury report was tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert had been ruled out Saturday after he didn’t practice all week with a forearm injury, while safety Justin Evans, who has been designated to return from IR, was a limited participant all week with a knee injury, according to Philadelphia’s injury report.

Kansas City starting linebacker Nick Bolton remains sidelined after surgery to repair a dislocated wrist. He’ll be out for at least another month, but the Chiefs are otherwise pretty healthy.

