Did Nick Jacobs just predict the next Chiefs dynasty piece? 7-round mock draft inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is draft season in the NFL, with the 2025 edition of the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, April 24.

The Kansas City Chiefs currently have eight picks and some positions that will likely need attention. This mock draft will not include any trades.

The premise in this one is what I would do in the shoes of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. Later, I will do one attempting to predict what the Chiefs will do.

1st round, 31st overall - DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon would provide the Chiefs with a defensive tackle who can shoot the gap quickly. He has the size to potentially be a one-tech in their scheme and work at three-tech as well. His combination of size and acceleration is tough to find. He has the strength to take on double teams and lock out blockers on single blocks. Harmon is quick with a powerful rip move. Harmon might not be there at 31, but the opportunity to get an immediate impact defensive tackle may slow after the middle of the 3rd down.

2nd round, 63rd overall - DE Jordan Burch, Oregon

Burch is arguably at his best rushing out of a three-point stance. His punch and bull rush can stun tackles, giving him the upper hand. Burch has to speed to get around the edge. His change of direction for his size is a tough find. Burch can also kick inside on rush downs if needed.

3rd round, 66th overall (from Titans for L’Jarius Sneed) - DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Robinson has serious upside as an understudy to Chris Jones. He is built like J.J. Watt and has an effort level that rivals Maxx Crosby. Robinson has a strong rip move, fork lift and bull rush to defeat blocks or disrupt the backfield. He is able to split double teams and run down the line like a freight train. His punch can also rock some blockers back. Robinson would likely fill the loss of Tershawn Wharton. We spoke with Ty Robinson on a recent episode of 41 is the Mic.

3rd round, 95th overall - CB Nohl Williams, California

The ideal spot for a developmental corner will potentially be in the third and fourth rounds for depth. Williams is really good a tracking the football and adjusting his path accordingly. He doesn’t hesitate to fly upfield in run support to make a tackle. He is comfortable in press, off and zone coverage.

4th round, 133rd overall - RB Barshard Smith, SMU

The Chiefs need an explosive running back to help elevate their offense. Smith provides the team with that running back. His ability to stop on a dime and accelerate quickly is a rare skill set. Smith is able to stretch out a defense. He showcased good vision and a wicked spin move. Smith was a former wide receiver at the University of Miami before transferring to SMU. The running back also works well out of the backfield as a receiver and is a strong returner on special teams.

7th round, 226th overall - OT Esa Pole, Washington State

The 6’7”, 319 left tackle is the ideal size the Chiefs like in their offensive tackles. He showcased quick feet during his senior season. Pole had a good pad level, good bend and mirrored well against the competition he faced. He did a good job of not panicking during his kick steps and rode the defender out, versus lunging. He did get caught on a couple of snaps leaning on defensive ends in the run game.

7th round, 251st overall (compensatory selection) - S Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Crawford is an aggressive safety. He shows no hesitation on his blitzes and in run support. He has good speed and acceleration. Crawford needs to come in a little more sound off tackles, versus throwing his shoulder into the ball carrier. He can be a big asset for Dave Toub on special teams.

7th round, 257th overall (compensatory selection) - LB Jackson Woodard, UNLV

Woodard could be a hidden gem prospect. He has the athletic ability to help in coverage quickly. He can keep up in man coverage and looks comfortable dropping into zone coverage. Woodard reads the quarterback’s eyes well and routinely jumps the route. His downhill acceleration makes him a promising blitzed. Woodard does a good job of driving through the ball carrier on his tackles. Linebackers coach Brendan Daly would have a lot to work with here. Toub could also utilize his athletic ability quickly on special teams.

The mock draft doesn’t hit on everything the Chiefs could use. It lacks the addition of a wide receiver or tight end.

There were other players I was interested in adding at various spots, but the lack of additional picks in the fourth and fifth rounds kept me from adding additional players that could help the Chiefs from a depth perspective.

I also didn’t take an offensive tackle higher because the team has invested a significant amount financially and draft pick-wise without the needed results. Until that process is improved, the picks can be more effectively invested elsewhere.

