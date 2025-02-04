Do the Kansas City Chiefs fit criteria of a dynasty? Expert weighs in

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas City is in the midst of something special.

As the Chiefs continue to dominate the NFL, the city finds itself caught in the excitement of what some are calling a sports dynasty.

Doug Benc/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raises the Lombardi Trophy over his head after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

But as University of Missouri - Kansas City history professor David Trowbridge points out, dynasties are about more than just championships — they shape communities, build identities, and spark lasting change.

In a conversation about sports, history, and community impact, Trowbridge explained that dynasties have a unique ability to transcend the field of play.

"Dynasties can be great for sports, not great for societies over time, if you check world history," he said, pointing out that true dynasties aren't just about domination in the moment, but about the enduring changes they leave behind.

KSHB 41 News staff University of Missouri - Kansas City history professor David Trowbridge

For Kansas City, this "window" of success with the Chiefs has already begun to have a broader impact.

Trowbridge highlighted how, through initiatives like Travis Kelce's Operation Breakthrough, the team's success is creating meaningful change.

Operation Breakthrough Travis Kelce at a previous event with Operation Breakthrough.

Kelce's foundation provides essential resources to underprivileged children and families, making a tangible difference in the community.

"It’s not just about winning, it's about a team's DNA, and we’re seeing that now," Trowbridge said.

The Chiefs' dynasty is about more than their victories; it’s about a growing bond among the people of Kansas City.

Each win strengthens that connection, leading to a greater sense of identity.

Trowbridge acknowledges, however, that dynasties are fleeting.

"They don’t last forever," he said. "So we've got to enjoy it while it lasts."

With teams like the Minnesota Lakers, who dominated in the early days of the NBA, still remembered in history, it's clear that long-lasting success in sports has a profound effect.

As Kansas City enjoys its current run of triumphs, many are beginning to ask: is this truly a dynasty, or just a flash in the pan?

Trowbridge's answer? "If this isn’t a dynasty, I don’t know what that word means."

The Chiefs, he believes, are crafting a legacy that will be remembered long after the players are gone.

For Kansas City, it's not just about a sports team — it's about a shared sense of pride, a cultural identity, and the hope that this chapter in the city’s history will inspire positive change for years to come.

