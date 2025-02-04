Travis Kelce’s impact on Kansas City kids earns second Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has made an impact on our city on and off the field. He is nominated for his second Walter Payton Man of the Year Award because of his work – particularly with the KC nonprofit, Operation Breakthrough.

When Travis Kelce first met the kids at Operation Breakthrough nearly a decade ago, no one expected the visit to turn into a decades-long relationship.

“Travis's first visit was something that was sponsored by the chiefs, but he just kept coming back,” said Mary Esselman, Operation Breakthrough CEO.

He began by reading to preschoolers, but his contributions have expanded to funding programs that help hundreds of Kansas City kids.

“As he came to visit, he started wondering what happens to kids when they turn 14, and realized we didn't have programming,” said Esselman.

Olivia Acree Mary Esselman, Operation Breakthrough CEO

He partnered with the organization to make the dream of high school programming a reality. Kelce bought the building for the Ignition Lab, which helps teens with workforce development and entrepreneurship skills.

“Kids really look up to Travis, but they also just see him as kind of an everyday person because they've had a chance to grow up with him,” said Esselman.

Javion Mahone is a senior in Operations Breakthrough's Ignition Lab. He’s known Travis since elementary school.

“Every time we run into each other, it's like a normal conversation, just catching up with each other really,” said Mahone, Ignition Lab Student.

KSHB 41

A bond strong enough to send Mahone to the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations, big guy, we're sending you, your brother and your mother down to new Orleans, Louisiana, next month for this year's Super Bowl, brother,” said Travis Kelce in a video to Mahone.

“I was at a loss for words, really, yeah, it was exciting,” said Mahone.

Kelce admired the example Mahone has set for other students. Those at Operation Breakthrough may say it’s an example Mahone learned from him.

“We see, not only on the field, but off the field, the difference that he's making,” said Esselman. “Not just financially at Operation Breakthrough, but personally, the development of our children and their families.”

Operation breakthrough says it's not surprising to see Kelce nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - the first in 2020.

The winner of the award will be announced on February 6.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.