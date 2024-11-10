DT Tershawn Wharton active for Chiefs against Broncos: Week 10 inactives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos in a rare noon kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wharton was questionable with a knee injury, which he suffered late in Monday’s overtime against Tampa Bay after colliding with George Karlaftis while rushing Baker Mayfield.

But Wharton, who has a career-high 2 1/2 sacks with 15 tackles in the Chiefs' first eight games, will be active.

#Chiefs Turk Wharton is active this afternoon after dealing with a knee injury during the week #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/IpEr6MhGXP — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 10, 2024

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, but the rest of the inactives — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas — are typical for game day this season.

The Broncos had already ruled out safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) and linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles).

Center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) was questionable, but, like Wharton, will be active.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who is the designated third quarterback, headlines Denver’s inactives along with former Mizzou cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Defensive back Keidron Smith, offensive tackle Frank Crum, guard Calvin Throckmorton, tight end Craig Dulcich and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are also inactive.

—