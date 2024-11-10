Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

DT Tershawn Wharton active for Chiefs against Broncos: Week 10 inactives

Buccaneers Chiefs Football
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) is helped during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Buccaneers Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton will play Sunday against the Denver Broncos in a rare noon kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wharton was questionable with a knee injury, which he suffered late in Monday’s overtime against Tampa Bay after colliding with George Karlaftis while rushing Baker Mayfield.

But Wharton, who has a career-high 2 1/2 sacks with 15 tackles in the Chiefs' first eight games, will be active.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, but the rest of the inactives — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas — are typical for game day this season.

The Broncos had already ruled out safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) and linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles).

Center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) was questionable, but, like Wharton, will be active.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, who is the designated third quarterback, headlines Denver’s inactives along with former Mizzou cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Defensive back Keidron Smith, offensive tackle Frank Crum, guard Calvin Throckmorton, tight end Craig Dulcich and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are also inactive.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone