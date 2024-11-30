'Ecstatic' Charles Omenihu boosts Chiefs’ pass rush in return from ACL tear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles Omenihu said he was “ecstatic” as he pulled on a game-day jersey for the first time in 306 days.

The Chiefs defensive end hadn't played since last season’s AFC Championship Game, when he suffered a torn ACL in the penultimate game of his first season in Kansas City.

Suiting up Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium marked the end of a long journey, one that included a six-game suspension to start his Chiefs career and the most-devastating injury he's ever suffered.

"Anybody that’s ever had this kind of injury, I salute them," said Omenihu, who had seven sacks and 11 QB hits in 11 games during his debut season with Kansas City.

Omenihu credited Assistant Athletic Trainer Tiffany Morton and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Greg Carbin for "getting him right." He also thanked his mom, Regina, for taking care of him doing his recovery.

Yes, missing the Super Bowl last season was difficult for Omenihu.

"That’s the biggest game in the league and I feel like I thrive off big games," Omenihu said. "Not being in to play in that game was tough."

No, it’s not what drove him to attack the rehab process and get back on the field.

"My motivation is coming from people that think I’m not going to be the same player," Omenihu said. "... Underestimating my work, underestimating just how much I put into this — that’s my motivation."

Officially, Omenihu had one tackle — an assist on a fourth-down stop on the opening drive of the second half, when he teamed with linebacker Nick Bolton to stop Ameer Abdullah for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Kansas City 30-yard line.

"Early in the game, they were in the same formation," Bolton said. "Brock Bowers ran a jet sweep, picked up three yards. Same formation, same motion and they just ran the complement — a downhill run play."

Bolton said Omenihu looped outside to prevent Abdullah from bouncing outside the tackles, but linebacker Drue Tranquill crashed through the gap on the other side.

That forced Abdullah back to Bolton and Omenihu for the turnover on downs.

Omenihu, who rushed from the defensive end and defensive tackle spots, said after the game that he was on a snap count, but it seemed like the defensive line benefitted from his presence.

"Versatility — working on the inside, working on the outside — he can play the three (technique), the shade, the end," Bolton said. "So, he adds a little versatility to our rush. ... He's been doing this for a long time, understands the playbook, understands his role and excels in his role, so he can definitely help us as we progress and keep going."

Omenihu played primarily in pass-rush situations, so he was critical of himself for not getting a sack against Aidan O'Connell — though the Chiefs' overall pass rush did seem to perk up with three sacks, tied for the second-most this season and the most since the defense totaled five Oct. 27 at Las Vegas.

"Sacks come with chaos," Omenihu said. "... I think I had good rushes. I want to finish. I’m extremely hard on myself. I didn’t rehab for nine months to just punch grass with my cleats. I want to go out there and make plays."

Defensive tackle Chris Jones said Omenihu was a welcome addition to the D-line rotation and will only get better.

"We had to calm Charles down," Jones said. “He was excited. His emotions were going everywhere."

