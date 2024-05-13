ESPN’s Adam Schefter: League, Chiefs monitoring situation of WR Rashee Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter said Monday he believes the Kansas City Chiefs are anticipating the possibility of a suspension of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Schefter made the remarks Monday afternoon on ESPN’s NFL Live program.

Rice faces several chargesin connection to a traffic crash involving alleged street racing earlier this year in Dallas. That case continues to navigate its way through the court system.

Earlier this month, several Dallas-area media reported Rice was allegedly involved in the assault of a photographer. No charges have yet been that case.

Monday, Schefter said he believes the Chiefs are preparing to be without Rice for the beginning of the season.

The team will begin its quest for a third-straight Super Bowl on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is a rematch of the two clubs who battled in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Watch more of Schefter’s interview:

.@AdamSchefter shares the latest update on Rashee Rice and his potential suspension from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/J6jmlKbkSe — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 13, 2024

