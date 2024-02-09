Festivities continue at NFL Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The festivities in Las Vegas continued Friday when football fans flocked to the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute caught up with some, including school children who were the first to see Super Bowl Rings up close and personal.

"I’m really excited to be here," one child said.

Fans got to try on the uniforms of their favorite teams, and enjoy plenty of interactive activities whether it’s running through obstacles, running routes, or practicing their tackling.

"I'm really excited to tackle and stuff because I’m a big football and basketball fan," another fan said.

Some kids who attended were from title one schools, according to Carrie Strack with the University of Nevada — Reno.

"Where most of these young people are coming from, they’re not gonna be able to come to this," Strack said. "Otherwise they’re coming from Title 1 schools, which is what we work with mostly."

And they all had their favorites from the day and the chance to show up their friends.

"I think I’m the best out of all of us. I think I’m the best kicker," a student said.

And even in Raiders territory, believe it or not, Knute found some kids cheering for the Chiefs.

—

