Flippy the bartender cranks out entertainment, cocktails in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — His name is Timothy Morris, but at the Carnaval Court at Harrah’s in Las Vegas, where he’s the king of cups, he’s simply known as "Flippy."

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute caught up with Flippy as he provided yet another form in Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

"I don’t get it. Everybody calls me that, and it’s not like I flip things," Flippy said.

He’s been doing tricks like these for 21 years. And he’s earned a reputation that’s led to regulars and repeat customers.

"We found this place a couple years ago, and now, every time we’re here, we keep coming back," Carnaval Court regular Mandy Janzen said.

It’s a profession built on practice and the occasional broken bottle.

"I lived in California. I wanted to work here so bad that I practiced eight hours-a-day on the days I was working, and 16-hour days of the days I wasn’t," Flippy said.

Now, that practice paid off, and now he wows crowds with many tricks.

While visiting with him, he taught Knute, a novice, how to mimic his moves with surprising results.

